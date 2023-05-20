Eni places two 4-year and 10-year bonds for 2 billion. Coupon up to 4.25%

Eni successfully launches two fixed rate bonds

Eni today successfully launched two bond issues with a total nominal value of 2 billion euros as part of its programme Euro Medium Term Note. The two issues were placed on the market for Eurobond and have received total orders of approximately 5 billion euros from institutional investors mainly from Germany, the United Kingdom, France and Italy.

Il bond loan with a duration of 4 years (maturity 19 May 2027) was placed for an amount of 750 million euro, at a re-offer price of 99.982%. This loan has been structured in the sustainability-linked format and will pay an annual coupon of 3.625% which will remain unchanged until maturity, subject to the achievement of the Net Carbon Footprint Upstream targets as at 31 December 2025 (Scope 1 and 2) equal to or less than 5 2 MtonCO2eq, and installed capacity for the production of electricity from renewable sources equal to or greater than 5 GW.

In case of failure to achieve one of the two objectives, the interest rate relating to the coupon payable on the maturity date will be increased by 0.50%, in line with the terms and conditions of the issue.

Il bond loan with a duration of 10 years (maturity 19 May 2033) was placed for an amount of 1.25 billion euro, a re-offer price of 99.505% and will pay an annual coupon of 4.250% which will remain unchanged until maturity. The proceeds from the issue will be used for Eni’s ordinary needs. The bonds will be traded at the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

