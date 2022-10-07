Home Business Eni: Plenitude in the running for Plt Energia
Business

Eni: Plenitude in the running for Plt Energia

by admin

According to some newspapers, Plenitude would be interested in acquiring Plt Energia. The company has a capacity of 0.3 GW of wind and photovoltaic plants. The purchase price offered, according to MF, is equal to 1 billion euros and in the race for the acquisition, as Equita states, there would also be Repsol and the Scandinavian private equity fund Eqt.

See also  The State Press and Publication Administration issued the "Notice on Further Strict Management and Practically Preventing Minors from Indulging in Online Games"

You may also like

Generali evaluates alternative M&A scenario, US Brightsphere appears....

Google Pixel 7 series real machine picture tour...

Google Expands Hardware Lineup With Pixel 7 and...

The guardians of the spread warn Giorgia Meloni...

Tim: Macquarie’s proposal after the government takes office

Google wants to double Pixel phone sales by...

FOL Trading USA: episode of 06.10.2022

Popular Chinese concept stocks rose and fell, ideal...

Soros interested in buying Everton

Citi is bullish on U.S. and U.K. stocks,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy