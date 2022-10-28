Convincing quarterly report for ENI which beats expectations at profit levels. The market reacts well to the quarterly numbers with a title that marks + 0.6% close to the € 13 starting at Piazza Affari.

Meanwhile, the latest rumors reported by Bloomberg see the IPO of Plenitude – the subsidiary of the group dedicated to renewable energy – should be postponed to 2023 due to the market turmoil that hindered the listing scheduled for this year. ENI would aim for an initial Plenitute valuation of around € 10 billion. Eni was forced to withdraw an IPO on Plenitude in June as volatile equity markets led to price disagreements with potential investors.

New earnings boom in Q3

The third quarter saw the adjusted net profit of the ENI group amounting to 3.73 billion euros, in line with the previous quarter. Bloomberg consensus estimates indicated an adj profit of 3.21 billion. Adj operating profit amounted to € 5.77 billion (consensus was € 4.95 billion) despite the drop in the Brent price and the significant contraction in refining margins, unscheduled production stops and other negative phenomena , as well as the deconsolidation of the Angolan operating companies transferred to the Azule Energy JV. “These factors have been offset by ongoing optimization initiatives and cost reductions across all business lines,” the six-legged dog group remarked in a statement.

Considering the first 9 months of the year, the consolidated net profit was € 13.26 billion. The Italian activities recorded a net loss of approximately € 1 billion which mainly takes into account the allocation of the extraordinary contribution for the energy sector.

Production in the third quarter of 2022 was 1.58 million boe / day, in line with the second quarter of 2022 but down by 7% compared with the third quarter of 2021, due to the lower contribution from Kazakhstan, Nigeria and Norway .

In the third quarter of 2022, operating cash flow before working capital at adjusted replacement cost was € 5.47 billion. In the nine months of 2022, cash flow of € 16.27 billion, which doubled compared to the comparative period, financed organic capex of € 5.5 billion, up 35% following the appreciation of the US dollar and planned actions post-lockdown, making organic free cash flow of € 9.3 billion available to finance working capital needs and return to shareholders.

Descalzi: as early as next winter we will replace 50% of Russian gas flows

“In a context of high volatility and uncertainty in the markets, Eni continued to ensure the energy supplies that are crucial for our economies, while at the same time pursuing the path of decarbonisation. As early as next winter, we will be able to replace 50% of Russian gas flows by leveraging our large and diversified reserve portfolio, long-term partnerships with producing countries and our growing presence in the LNG business ”. Thus Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni.

“During the quarter – continues Descalzi – we further strengthened our position in the gas value chain thanks to the exploration and acquisition of LP gas assets in Algeria and, in the midstream phase, of the Tango FLNG liquefaction vessel for the valorisation of the gas project in Congo. Our decarbonisation strategy reaches new fundamental milestones. Plenitude’s installed renewable energy capacity will double to over 2 GW by the end of the year. Our Sustainable Mobility business is growing in scale and size by leveraging an innovative model of vertical integration with the nascent agri-business for the supply of sustainable raw materials to our biorefineries ”.

In E&P, adds the top manager, we have continued our strategy of creating geographically focused vehicles, drivers of growth and returns, of which the latest example is Azule, the newly formed JV with bp for the enhancement of Angolan assets. “In the third quarter, despite the drop in oil prices and the rapid drop in refining margins, we continued to generate positive results thanks mainly to the robust performance of our international businesses. In the nine months we fully covered our investments with self-financing. and cash returns to shareholders and we were able to reduce leverage to the level of 0.11, almost halving it compared to the end of last year, ”concludes Descalzi.

Second tranche dividend

The second of the four tranches of the 2022 dividend is coming in less than a month. The size of the coupon will be € 0.22 compared to a total annual dividend of € 0.88. The coupon is envisaged for each outstanding share at the coupon detachment date of 21 November 20222, with payment on 23 November 2022, in line with what was anticipated on 18 March on the occasion of Capital Markets Day and with what was resolved by the Shareholders’ Meeting. of 11 May last. To holders of ADRs registered by November 22, 2022, listed on the New York Stock Exchange and each representing two Eni shares, the second dividend tranche distributed will be € 0.44 per ADR, payable on December 7, 2022.

2 billion retail bonds will arrive by the end of 2023

The Eni Board of Directors yesterday approved the possible issue, by 31 December 2023, of one or more bonds to be placed with the general public in Italy and to be destined for listing on one or more regulated markets, including the Mercato Telematico Obbligazionario ( MOT), for a total amount not exceeding 2 billion euros. The bonds, which in line with Eni’s financial strategy will be issued in the form of sustainability-linked bonds, will pursue the objective of financing any future needs, maintaining a balanced financial structure and further diversifying financial sources.

Equita sees many positive signs for the title

Equita analysts believe that the new information set has positive implications for the stock thanks to:

1) Results well above expectations (17% at EBIT level, 16% at NI adj level),

2) the 2022 outlook in the middownstream improved by € 1.2b and on the CFFO adj is unchanged but with a Brent scenario lower by $ 5 / bbl (despite also the reduction in volumes);

3) The quality of earnings is good as cash generation has grown significantly although not at the same rate of earnings growth.

4) The message about the completion of the € 2.4b buyback already by the end of the year (our expectation at € 1.8b in the same period).