Home Business Eni, record profits of 10.8 billion in nine months. But the Italian businesses are at a loss
Business

Eni, record profits of 10.8 billion in nine months. But the Italian businesses are at a loss

by admin
Eni, record profits of 10.8 billion in nine months. But the Italian businesses are at a loss

ROMA – The group’s record profit growth continues in the third quarter as well Eni. The company that has in the Ministry of Economy iits controlling shareholder, announced an adjusted net profit in the period between July and September equal to 3.73 billion euros, which brings profits to 10.81 billion for the first nine months of 2022, a result significantly higher than the last year for 8.2 billion compared to the same period last year.

Driving the accounts are above all the rises in the prices of hydrocarbons and gas in particular: prices began to rise considerably at the end of 2021, due to the recovery of the economies at a global level, but they accelerated further after the invasion of Ukraine. The company led by Claudio Descalzi has thus benefited from its research and extraction of gas and oil in several parts of the world, but concentrated above all in Africa and the Mediterranean.

In the note announcing the accounts for the third quarter, Eni tried to explain how “compared to the consolidated net profit for the nine months of 2022 of € 13.26 billion, the Italian activities recorded a net loss of approximately € 1 billion which mainly takes into account the allocation of the extraordinary contribution for the energy sector “. In other words, the tax on extra-profits, which for Eni is worth around 1 billion euros, has eroded the profits of internal activities. In practice, the company wanted to respond to accusations that it had gained on gas import contracts, putting the weight of the gas increases on customers.

See also  Wall Street: recovery crippled by inflation numbers. September to forget, Nasdaq -9%

“In a context of high volatility and uncertainty in the markets – said Descalzi commenting on the results – Eni has continued to ensure the energy supplies crucial for our economies, at the same time continuing the path of decarbonization.” As early as next winter – he underlined – we will be able to replace 50% of Russian gas flows by leveraging our large and diversified reserve portfolio, long-term partnerships with producing countries and our growing presence in the LNG business. During the quarter, we further strengthened our position in the gas value chain thanks to the exploration and acquisition of BP’s gas assets in Algeria and, in the midstream phase, of the Tango FLNG liquefaction vessel for the enhancement of the gas project in Congo “.

You may also like

Publishing, the Eldorado of comic books: + 23.7%...

Meizu’s car system official announced that Lynk &...

Bonus 150 euros: who is entitled to and...

World premiere!The charging time of mobile phones has...

What about USB-C for iPhones?Apple routine users iPad...

Elon Musk takes on Twitter and prepares to...

The U.S. GDP growth rate in the third...

Inflation + 3.5% in October, soars to +...

NYMEX crude oil after the market to see...

Antitrust: provisions for Iren, Iberdrola, E.ON and Dolomiti...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy