ROMA – The group’s record profit growth continues in the third quarter as well Eni. The company that has in the Ministry of Economy iits controlling shareholder, announced an adjusted net profit in the period between July and September equal to 3.73 billion euros, which brings profits to 10.81 billion for the first nine months of 2022, a result significantly higher than the last year for 8.2 billion compared to the same period last year.

Driving the accounts are above all the rises in the prices of hydrocarbons and gas in particular: prices began to rise considerably at the end of 2021, due to the recovery of the economies at a global level, but they accelerated further after the invasion of Ukraine. The company led by Claudio Descalzi has thus benefited from its research and extraction of gas and oil in several parts of the world, but concentrated above all in Africa and the Mediterranean.

In the note announcing the accounts for the third quarter, Eni tried to explain how “compared to the consolidated net profit for the nine months of 2022 of € 13.26 billion, the Italian activities recorded a net loss of approximately € 1 billion which mainly takes into account the allocation of the extraordinary contribution for the energy sector “. In other words, the tax on extra-profits, which for Eni is worth around 1 billion euros, has eroded the profits of internal activities. In practice, the company wanted to respond to accusations that it had gained on gas import contracts, putting the weight of the gas increases on customers.

“In a context of high volatility and uncertainty in the markets – said Descalzi commenting on the results – Eni has continued to ensure the energy supplies crucial for our economies, at the same time continuing the path of decarbonization.” As early as next winter – he underlined – we will be able to replace 50% of Russian gas flows by leveraging our large and diversified reserve portfolio, long-term partnerships with producing countries and our growing presence in the LNG business. During the quarter, we further strengthened our position in the gas value chain thanks to the exploration and acquisition of BP’s gas assets in Algeria and, in the midstream phase, of the Tango FLNG liquefaction vessel for the enhancement of the gas project in Congo “.