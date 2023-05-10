Home » Eni, shareholders approve financial statements and dividend. Board elected
Eni, shareholders approve financial statements and dividend. Board elected

(Teleborsa) – The shareholders’ meeting of Eni approved the balance for the year as at 31 December 2022, the attribution of theuseful of 5.403 billion to the available reserve and the distribution of a dividing annual 2023 of 0.94 euro per share.

The shareholders determined 9 of the number of directors and appointed the board of directors for the duration of three financial years in the persons of: Giuseppe Zafarana, Chairman (independent); Claudio Descalzi, Director (1); Elisa Baroncini, Director (independent); Massimo Belcredi, Director (independent); Roberto Ciciani, Director; Carolyn Adele Dittmeier, Director (independent); Federica Seganti, Director (independent); Cristina Sgubin, Director (independent); Raphael Louis L. Vermeir, Director (independent).

The incentive plan is underway

In addition, the board of statutory auditors was: appointed; approved the Incentive Plan Long Term 2023-2025; policy approved remuneration 2023-2026; authorized the BoD to purchase and dispose of own actions; the possible use of available reserves as and instead of the 2023 dividend; the possible use of the reserve pursuant to law no. 342/2000 by way of and instead of the 2023 dividend; the cancellation of treasury shares already in the portfolio; the authorization to the Board of Directors to cancel treasury shares which will be purchased as part of the new buyback plan with the aim of remunerating the shareholders.

In particular, the maximum number of shares to be purchased is equal to 337,000,000 ordinary shares for a total outlay of up to 3.5 billion euro, of which: up to a maximum of n. 275,000,000 shares for the purchase of treasury shares for the purpose of remunerating shareholders; up to a maximum of 62,000,000 shares for the establishment of the so-called securities warehouse.

