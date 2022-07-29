Home Business Eni: significant gas discovery with the first exploration well in Abu Dhabi




Eni announces a further significant gas discovery in its first exploration well called XF-002, in Block 2 offshore of Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with additional resources discovered between 1 and 1.5 trillion cubic feet (TCF) ) of gas in place, found on a deeper target.

The discovery follows that in more superficial levels of the same well. The total gas in place in the two levels is between 2.5 and 3.5 TCF.

Both levels have been tested for production and have indicated excellent flow rates; the possibility of fast-track development is being evaluated.

Eni holds a 70% stake and is the Operator of Block 2, PTTEP holds the remaining 30%.

