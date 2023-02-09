Home Business Eni sponsors the Milan and Cortina Winter Olympics
The Milano Cortina Foundation 2026 ed Eni announce that they have signed an agreement intended to support i Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
An official note underlines that «Eni wants to be a leader in the energy transition and has set itself the goal of achieving net zero GHG emissions from industrial processes and products by 2050 thanks to a concrete and articulated decarbonisation strategy. Those of Milano Cortina 2026 will be Olympic and Paralympic Games that will embrace different territories and cultures over a span of 22,000 square kilometres, with a view to sustainability, they will use 93% of the already existing facilities and it will be an edition close to gender balance, with the record of women’s events».
“We are happy,” he said Giovanni MalagòPresident of the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation and of CONI – that a player like Eni has decided to accompany the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation. Three years after 6 February 2026, the opening day of the Olympics, here is another valuable addition to our team and an injection of energy in the path towards an event that will put us at the center of the world‘s attention».
Stress satisfaction too Andrea VarnierCEO of the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation: “a perfect communion of intent towards the same goal”.

