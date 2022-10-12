The first cargo of vegetable oil for biorefining produced by Eni in Kenya departed from the port of Mombasa, bound for the biorefinery in Gela. This is how the transport and logistics system is launched that will support the value chain in the country, starting with a production of 2,500 tons by the end of 2022, and then rapidly rising to 20,000 tons in 2023. This was announced by the Italian company itself with a note official.

The vegetable oil is produced in the Makueni agri-hub, the plant inaugurated by the company in July 2022, where the pressing of castor, croton and cotton seeds takes place. They are agri-feedstocks not in competition with the food supply chain, grown in degraded areas, harvested from spontaneous trees or resulting from the enhancement of agricultural by-products, offering income opportunities and market access to thousands of farmers. Furthermore, the center also produces feed and bio-fertilizers, derived from the protein component of the seeds, for the benefit of livestock production, thus contributing to food security.

“Just three months after the Makueni start-up, the export of vegetable oil for biorefineries begins, through a model of vertical integration that allows promoting sustainable local development and enhancing the supply chain for the production of biofuels. These are the seeds of a new energy, a concrete step to decarbonise transport with an innovative approach that, starting with the production of Kenya, will extend next year to the Congo, and subsequently to the other African countries and the geographical areas where we are bringing. ahead of these projects ”, said Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni.