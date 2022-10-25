The procurement of palm oil used in the Venice and Gela biorefineries for the production of hydrogenated biofuels has been definitively concluded. This was announced by Eni according to which the last loads have arrived in recent weeks, in advance of the declared goal of becoming ‘palm oil free’ by the end of 2022.

Eni’s biorefineries in Venice and Gela are already fed with ‘waste & residue’ raw materials – waste and processing residues, such as used cooking oils and animal fats – for more than 85% and with other biomasses regulated by European regulations and national laws in force.

From Kenya in November the first load of vegetable oil produced in the Makueni agri-hub will arrive at the Gela biorefinery, where the pressing of castor, croton and cotton seeds takes place, the agri-feedstocks produced by Eni that are not in competition with the food chain, grown in degraded areas, harvested from spontaneous trees or resulting from the enhancement of agricultural by-products. To the agri-feedstocks of the country, whose production will reach 2,500 tons of oil by the end of 2022 and 20,000 tons in 2023, is added the collection of waste and residues, including used vegetable oils, collected in Kenya: the first loads are arriving in Italy and up to 5,000 tons are expected to arrive in 2023.

Eni’s biorefineries produce HVO hydrogenated biofuels destined, either in purity or blended, for diesel engines, bionafta for the chemical supply chain, biogpl and biojet for air transport.