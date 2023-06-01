Eni Sustainable Mobility: Azimut Benetti Group agreement for HVOlution biofuel

Il Azimut Benetti group, leader in the yachting industry, has recently signed an agreement with Eni Sustainable Mobility for the use of HVOlution biofuel. This represents an important step towards the decarbonisation of the yachting sector and lays the foundations for a collaboration between the two groups in the field of environmental sustainability.

HVOlution is an innovative biofuel composed of 100% HVO (hydrogenated vegetable oil) and produced using renewable raw materials. Eni Sustainable Mobility, through its biorefineries in Venice and Gela, produces HVOlution using vegetable waste and residues or oils generated from crops that do not compete with the food supply chain. This production process respects the principles of the circular economy and contributes to the reduction of CO2 emissions.