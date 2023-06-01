Home » Eni Sustainable Mobility: Azimut Benetti Group agreement for HVOlution biofuel
Business

Eni Sustainable Mobility: Azimut Benetti Group agreement for HVOlution biofuel

by admin
Eni Sustainable Mobility: Azimut Benetti Group agreement for HVOlution biofuel

Il Azimut Benetti group, leader in the yachting industry, has recently signed an agreement with Eni Sustainable Mobility for the use of HVOlution biofuel. This represents an important step towards the decarbonisation of the yachting sector and lays the foundations for a collaboration between the two groups in the field of environmental sustainability.

HVOlution is an innovative biofuel composed of 100% HVO (hydrogenated vegetable oil) and produced using renewable raw materials. Eni Sustainable Mobility, through its biorefineries in Venice and Gela, produces HVOlution using vegetable waste and residues or oils generated from crops that do not compete with the food supply chain. This production process respects the principles of the circular economy and contributes to the reduction of CO2 emissions.

See also  Superbonus, is it allowed for the resident abroad who has only the bare ownership of an apartment?

You may also like

Wish 2023: Focus on Quality and Service, Create...

You have to do this when Stiftung Warentest...

Credit Suisse repays 100 billion of liquidity. Wall...

Inflation in the euro area fell more sharply...

Lingotto Account Is it worth it? Invest in...

Caixin PMI rises, mixed signals in China’s economic...

275 million euros: Teylor loan startup with mega...

The G7 towards the Italian presidency of 2024

SAP boss Christian Klein does not rule out...

Giulia Tramontano killed by her boyfriend, a mistake...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy