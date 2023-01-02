It’s called Eni Sustainable Mobility and it’s the new company dedicated to sustainable mobility whose birth is announced today by the six-legged dog society. It is a vertically integrated company along the entire value chain, which aims to provide progressively decarbonised services and products for the energy transition, accelerating the path towards zero emissions throughout their entire life cycle.

Eni Sustainable Mobility, directly controlled by Eni, which holds 100% of the share capital, the note reads, will develop biorefining, biomethane and the sale of products, services and solutions for mobility, in Italy and abroad, in a path that will see it evolve towards a multi-service and multi-energy company.

The assets of biorefining and biomethane have merged into the company, which include the biorefineries in Venice and Gela and the development of new projects such as Livorno and Pengerang, in Malaysia, currently under evaluation; the marketing and commercialization, through a network of over 5,000 points of sale in Europe, of all energy vectors including hydrogen and electricity, fuels including those of a biological nature such as HVO (Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil) and biomethane , as well as other products for mobility such as bitumen, lubricants and fuels and all services related to mobility, such as Enjoy car sharing, catering and convenience stores in local points of sale. The Chief Executive Officer of Eni Sustainable Mobility is Stefano Ballista, former Director of Sustainable Mobility of Energy Evolution of Eni.