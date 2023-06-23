Eni takes over Neptune with Var Energi. Descalzi: «Acquired high quality portfolio»

Listen to the audio version of the article

Eni places the lunge on Neptune Energy. The operation had been in the air for weeks and the group led by Claudio Descalzi announced on Friday 23 June, before the opening of the Stock Exchanges, the acquisition concluded in tandem with Vår Energi. Neptune is a leading independent exploration and production company with a global portfolio of predominantly gas assets and operations in Western Europe, North Africa, Indonesia and Australia. Neptune’s production is cost-competitive and has low emissions.

The details of the operation

Neptune was founded in 2015 by Sam Laidlaw and is currently controlled by China Investment Corporation, funds managed by Carlyle Group and CVC Capital Partners and some company managers. Eni will acquire the entire Neptune portfolio with the exclusion of the activities in Germany and Norway (Neptune Global Business, Eni Acquisition). The German assets will be spun off from the perimeter prior to the transaction, while the Norwegian business (“Neptune Norway Business”) will be acquired by Vår directly from Neptune under a separate share purchase agreement. This last piece will be completed immediately before the acquisition launched by Eni and the proceeds deriving from the sale of the Neptune Norway Business will remain in the Neptune Global Business, acquired by Eni.

Values

Under the agreed terms, Neptune Global Business will have an enterprise value of $2.6 billion, while Neptune Norway Business will have an enterprise value of approximately $2.3 billion. As of December 31, 2022, the net debt of Neptune Global Business (pro forma for the sale of Neptune Norway Business) was approximately $0.5 billion. The final net consideration for the Eni and Vår transactions will be paid in cash upon completion. Eni’s acquisition will be financed through available liquidity. The group was assisted by HSBC as exclusive financial advisor, White & Case Llp as legal advisor, Ernst & Young as tax advisor.

L’identical kit on Neptune

As of December 31, 2022, Neptune had revenues of approximately $1.22 billion and EBITDAx of approximately $0.95 billion for Neptune Global Business. The operation will add approximately 130,000² boe/d of additional production to Eni and Vår’s portfolios. Eni estimates that the transaction will add over 100,000 boe/d of low-emission production to its portfolio in the period 2024-2026, of which over 70% will be natural gas (compared to the 53% share achieved by Eni in 2022) , almost all of which are able to supply the OECD markets via pipeline or LNG.

Descalzi: acquired high quality portfolio

«Through this operation, Eni acquires a high quality and low carbon intensity portfolio, with exceptional strategic and operational complementarity. We believe that gas is a crucial bridge energy source for the global energy transition, and we are committed to increasing our share of natural gas production to 60% by 2030 – commented Eni’s number one Descalzi -. Neptune will contribute predominantly gas assets to our portfolio. Furthermore, the geographical and operational overlap is surprising: the size of Vår Energi, a company in which Eni holds the majority, increases»

