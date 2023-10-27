Eni, the fall in energy prices lowers its profit. Descalzi: “Excellent results”

MILANO – Eni closes the third quarter of the year with results which, explains the group, “are robust in a weak scenario” and are affected by the weakening of hydrocarbon prices (the price of Brent and natural gas prices falling by 14% and by over 80%).

Operating profit adjusted (net of extraordinary items) in the third quarter of 2023 is equal to 3.3 billion (-47%). Net profit adjusted instead it marks 1.818 billion, a drop of 51%.

Eni does not want to go only through pipes: LNG contracts from Indonesia, Qatar and Congo by Luca Pagni 26 October 2023

“In the third quarter of 2023 we made important progress in the implementation of our transformation strategy and, once again, we achieved excellent operational and financial results”, underlined Eni’s CEO, Claudio Descalzi.

For the CEO, both operating profit and cash generation are at the top of the historical series of quarterly results.

In the first nine months of 2023, Eni achieved an adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders of 6.660 billion euros, down 38% compared to the first nine months of 2022. Adjusted operating profit in the first nine months was 11.036 billion, down 34% compared to nine months of 2022.

Descalzi again: “Looking to the future, we believe that the evident improvement in the business fundamentals and strategic progress will be the basis of attractive returns for shareholders and, consistently with these prospects, we revise upwards our annual ebit and cash flow forecasts operational as we increase the pace of the buyback program for the current year.”

The results statement states that EBIT is expected to be around 14 billion from a previous estimate of 12 billion and cash flow is expected to be around 16.5 billion (compared to the previous target in the 15.5-16 billion range). .