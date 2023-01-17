The expected bond issue starts today Eni which, after more than a decade of absence, returns to launch a bond entirely dedicated to Italian savers and for the first time linked to its sustainability goals.

The bonds”Eni Sustainability-linked 2023/2028“, listed on the Electronic Bond Market (MOT) of Borsa Italiana, have the objective of financing any future needs of Eni, of maintaining a balanced financial structure, as well as of diversification further the financial sources of the group.

Eni bonds for savers, the main characteristics

The Eni bonds sustainable have the following characteristics:

Duration of 5 years (February 10, 2028)

(February 10, 2028) Minimum subscribable lot of 2,000 euros (equal to two bonds with possible increases of at least 1 bond, for a nominal value of €1,000 each)

(equal to two bonds with possible increases of at least 1 bond, for a nominal value of €1,000 each) Total value of €1 billion (amount that could be increased up to 2 billion euros in case of excess demand)

The bonds in question will pay the subscribers, annually and in arrears, a fixed interest rate which cannot be lower than 4.30% moreover, acceptance of the offer does not involve any expense or subscription commission.

L’offer starts on 16 January 2023 and leaves the possibility of joining online until Friday 20 January 2023or you can go to the branch, unless it closes early, until Friday 3 February 2023.

Focus on sustainability

Eni’s obligations will be linked to the achievement of two objectives related to the Group’s sustainability. In detail:

Increase in installed capacity for the production of electricity from renewable sources equal to or greater than 5 GW as of December 31, 2025

equal to or greater than 5 GW as of December 31, 2025 Reduction of net greenhouse gas emissions at a value equal to or less than 5.2 MtCO2eq as at 31 December 2025 (-65% compared to the 2018 baseline)

Given Eni’s achievement of these two objectives, the gross annual nominal interest rate will remain unchanged until the bonds mature. In reverse, in case of non-achievement of even one of the two targets, the interest rate relating to the coupon payable on the maturity date (February 10, 2028) will be increased by 0.50%.

The ratings, the CEO’s comment

As part of the offer, Eni requested the assignment of ratings from the main rating agencies such as Moody’s, S&P e Fitch. In this sense we can already say that the expected ratings are: “A” for Fitch; “Baa1” for Moody’s and “A” for S&P Global.

Claudio DescalziChief Executive Officer of Eni, commented:

“Eni is today an extremely robust company from a financial and industrial point of view, with a growth model aimed at making the most of the businesses linked to the energy transition and the traditional ones that fuel its success, which are also subject to the progressive reduction of emissions and which continue to ensure security of supply.

“With this awareness we want to offer the Italian public a solid savings tool, which can make them participate in our journey towards a completely decarbonised, technologically advanced and diversified energy, and in the further consolidation of our decisive ability to guarantee energy security for the country”.

placement consortium

The bonds will be placed through the placement and guarantee consortium coordinated and directed by Intesa Sanpaolo e UniCredit Bank, which also acts through its Milan branch, which includes Banca Akros – Gruppo Banco BPM, BNP Paribas, BPER Banca and Crédit Agricole and in which other banks, securities firms and other authorized intermediaries will participate as placers. The list of such placers will be disclosed through a specific supplementary notice.

The guarantors will guarantee the placement of the Bonds subject of the Offer until maximum total nominal value of 1 billion euro.