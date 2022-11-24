Home Business Eni: treasury shares rise to 5.94% of the capital
Business

Eni: treasury shares rise to 5.94% of the capital

by admin
Eni: treasury shares rise to 5.94% of the capital

Eni’s buy-back plan continues. On 14 November, the company led by Descalzi purchased 2,550,000 treasury shares, at the weighted average price of 14.4108 euros per share, for a total value of 36,747,540 euros. The purchases were made as part of the buy-back plan authorized by the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 11, 2022.

Since the beginning of the programme, Eni has purchased 181,620,733 treasury shares (equal to 5.09% of the share capital) for a total value of 2,203,327,429.87 euros.

Following the latest purchases, considering the treasury shares already held, the cancellation of 34,106,871 treasury shares and the free assignment of ordinary shares to Eni executives, the company holds 212,168,483 treasury shares, equal to 5.94% of the share capital.

See also  From Paneco the "green" panels made with scraps of clothes

You may also like

Today’s Stock Exchanges, November 24th. Flat EU markets,...

The income of wealth management products has fallen,...

South Korea: Bank of Korea slows rate hike...

CBEX explores characteristic systems to support innovation and...

Oil prices fell by more than 3%, dragging...

Tesla attempts great comeback on Wall Street, here’s...

Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuate upward and...

Hedge Fund, Goldman Sachs presents the VIP list:...

Both supply and demand are weak and it...

Usa: orders for durable goods +1% in October,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy