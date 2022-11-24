Eni’s buy-back plan continues. On 14 November, the company led by Descalzi purchased 2,550,000 treasury shares, at the weighted average price of 14.4108 euros per share, for a total value of 36,747,540 euros. The purchases were made as part of the buy-back plan authorized by the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 11, 2022.

Since the beginning of the programme, Eni has purchased 181,620,733 treasury shares (equal to 5.09% of the share capital) for a total value of 2,203,327,429.87 euros.

Following the latest purchases, considering the treasury shares already held, the cancellation of 34,106,871 treasury shares and the free assignment of ordinary shares to Eni executives, the company holds 212,168,483 treasury shares, equal to 5.94% of the share capital.