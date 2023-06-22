Eni: Treasury shares to 1.52% of the share capital

In the period between 12 and 16 June 2023, Eni purchased approximately 5.4 million shares at the weighted average price of 12.98 euro, for a total value of over 70 million euro.

The purchases were made as part of the authorization approved by the Shareholders’ Meeting on May 10, 2023. Since the beginning of the program, Eni has purchased 20.8 million treasury shares (equal to 0.62% of the share capital) for an equivalent value total of 271.3 million.

Following the purchases made up to 16 June 2023, considering the treasury shares already in the portfolio and the cancellation of 195.6 million treasury shares, Eni holds 51.4 million treasury shares, equal to 1.52% of the share capital social after cancellation.

