Eni trial, new troubles for De Pasquale: “He knew about the paid witnesses and the chats”

The thread of the case Eni-Nigeria who put the deputy prosecutor of the Milan prosecutor’s office Fabio on the stand From Pasquale and pm Sergio Spadaro in the ongoing process a Bresciais bringing out new backgrounds that – we read in La Verità – are at risk of complicate the position of the two defendants accused of having hidden first of all to the Court and then to Eni, Shell and the other defendants exculpatory evidence, such as i messages of the main accuser Vincent Armanna. But now chats with incriminating messages from another businessman are also popping up, it’s about Isaac Ekea Nigerian involved in the negotiation, who following a tip-off came intercepted and searched on November 19, 2019, and they came to him kidnapped also well four cell phones.

Give her new cards there are burning messages present on those devices, such as the text sent on November 19 – continues La Verità – which had been received by Eke nine days earlier via WhatsApp from a interlocutor stored as “Csp Odia”, together with the email addresses of the recipientsi.e. those of the defenders of Armanna e of prosecutors defendants today. But although the prosecutors knew about these chats “the great oddity – underlines the accusation – is that no investigative activity has been carried out”. In the chats we clearly talk about all the traffics: come on 50mila euro that he should have received, which were actually only 19 thousand, to photos of Armanna in order to be recognized in the Chamber. In short, these would be chats of witnesses paid to do false statements and hidden chats that would reveal the attempt to fraud. The prosecution wants to understand why the accused prosecutors chose to ignore him.

