Eni will replace Russian gas by 2025

“In 2022, we are strongly committed to not only advancing our environmental sustainability goals, but also the guarantee energy security for Italy and therefore for Europe, building a geographical diversification and of energy sources”. The CEO affirms it Eni, Claudio Descalzi, commenting on the 2022 results. “The operational and financial results we have achieved have been excellent, as have the ability to quickly guarantee stable supplies to Italy and Europe and progress in decarbonisation plans,” he added.

“During the year we concluded a series of agreements and activities to definitively replace Russian gas by 2025relying on our solid relationships with producing countries and on our accelerated development model, which will allow us to increase gas flows from Algeria, Egypt, Mozambique, Congo and Qatar”, Descalzi underlined.

Ready 5.4 billion for coupons and repurchase of treasury shares

Meanwhile, Plenitude has reached 2.2 GW of renewable capacity, twice as much as last year, and will be joined by the newly established one Eni Sustainable Mobility in carrying out their customers’ zero emission plan. This vehicle, leveraging its strong presence in the biofuel sector, will offer solutions for increasingly decarbonised mobility to customers in Italy and Europe. “In a favorable market environment, Eni’s 2022 results were supported by financial discipline and cost control, operational effectiveness and careful management of risks deriving from price volatility and supply shortages. There strong cash generation organic with a flow of 20.4 billion euros has allowed us to finance investments and growth, to reduce the debt ratio to an all-time low of 0.13 and to remunerate shareholders with 5.4 billion euros through i dividends and running an accelerated program of repurchase of treasury shares“, he remarked.

Eni stock weak on the Stock Exchange

“Our strategic priorities” highlighted the CEO of Eni “remain confirmed: we will continue to invest to ensure the stability and regularity of supplies to meet energy needs and to decarbonise our activities and the offer to customers, maintaining the financial discipline essential to guarantee attractive returns for shareholders”. The title, however, did not respond well to the announcement of the 2022 results and in Piazza Affari it is losing more than 4% to 13.42 euros.