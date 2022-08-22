While the gas issue remains hot on the markets, with natural gas futures hitting a new record after Gazprom announced that Nord Stream pipeline flows to Europe will be cut off for three days (‘officially for maintenance’ at the end of the year). August), good news arrives from Eni with the mega gas discovery off the coast of Cyprus.

The discovery, among the largest deposits in the world

Allied with the French TotalEnergies, the Six-legged Dog has announced a major gas discovery with the Cronos-1 well, in Block 6, about 160 kilometers off the coast of Cyprus, in a water depth of 2,287 meters. The block is operated by Eni Cyprus with a 50% stake. Preliminary estimates indicate approximately 2.5 TCF (trillion cubic feet) of gas in place, with significant additional potential that will be assessed with an additional exploration well.

The well, the note explains, encountered an important gas column in a carbonate reservoir rock sequence with discrete to excellent properties. The intense data acquisition campaign highlighted an overall net pay of over 260 meters with intervals characterized by excellent permeability. Engineering studies are already underway for an accelerated development of the discovery. This is the fourth exploration well drilled by Eni Cyprus and the second in Block 6, after the Calypso-1 gas discovery in 2018. “The Cronos-1 discovery creates the conditions to lead to further potential gas volumes in the region and represents one of the actions achieved by Eni to support the supply of additional gas to Europe ”, explains Eni.

“This is a discovery – said Kevin McLachlan, Head of Exploration at TotalEnergies – which contributes to energy security and provides additional gas supply resources to Europe”.

The prospects

A discovery to be read positively from a perspective, given that it could be fundamental in view of the current energy problems, and in particular of gas supply, facing Europe. Gas prices remain volatile, with Russia announcing more maintenance on NordStream – a move seen as yet another geopolitical threat. As underlined by “The Republic“, We will have to wait” another year before the discovery translates into industrial activity, but there is no doubt that the discovery increases Europe’s chances of freeing itself from Russian supplies and expands the possibility of diversification. Furthermore, it confirms how strategic the eastern Mediterranean quadrant has become ”.

The technical point on Eni (analysts by Simone Borghi)

Eni’s graphic framework is being improved. In fact, the stock is slowly continuing the rebound phase started from the annual low to € 10.50 reached on July 14th. In particular, after the first failed attempt to exceed 12 euros, Eni was not even able to overcome this static resistance on Friday, which has hindered the rise in prices since mid-June. In the event of an upward rise in strength (volumes and volatility) of 12 euros, the stock could go up to a gradual rise in the 12.8 euro area, a price zone where the 200-period moving average also passes. The return above this level could improve market sentiment on the stock. On the downside, however, the break of the support at 11.28 euro could confirm the correction phase and the formation of a graphic pattern called “double top”.

In technical analysis, double, assimo means a graphic formation of prices that shows two significant peaks in this case 12 euros. It forms at the top of an uptrend. The figure typically has a central low in this case in the 11.28 euro zone. If after the second high, the price falls until it surpasses the above low, the double top figure is completed, and the trend becomes bearish. To calculate the price target of the figure, it is necessary to measure the height between the resistance (12 euros) and support formed by the two highs (11.28 euros) and project it downwards. In this case, the price target coincides with Eni’s annual minimum area, therefore € 10.50.