Enjoy the 20th Anniversary of Fragrant I G7 Coffee, Indulge in Love and Go Forward_TOM News

A cup of energy coffee originated from love 20 years ago.In 2023, G7 Coffee officially ushered in its 20th anniversary. The brand created a series of anniversary activities with the theme of “G7 Coffee Energy Moment, Indulge in Love and Go Forward”a full cup of energy to gather love, an offline energy run event ignited countless consumers’ love for coffee and courage to face life challenges.

1. From love, ignite energy

In 1996, Vietnam Zhongyuan Legend Group was established. In 2003, G7 Coffee achieved excellent results in the blind test of the “Instant Coffee Festival” in Vietnam, thus the G7 Coffee brand was born. A cup of strong and delicious taste has achieved its status as a “national coffee”. Up to now, G7 coffee has not only gained a high reputation in Vietnam, but also has a footprint in more than 80 countries and regions, and has been selected as the designated coffee by many global conferences. The taste is deeply loved by consumers.

2. The Vietnamese style is rich and fragrant, and the taste can be tasted

Since the establishment of G7 Coffee in 2003, G7 Coffee has been with everyone for nearly 20 years. From the plantation in Buon Ma Thuot, Vietnam to the cup of coffee for Chinese consumers, the G7 Coffee brand has been focusing on the world’s high-quality Robusta beans for 20 years. Advanced production research and development, to create a product line with Vietnamese-style thick and mellow fragrance as the brand feature and a wide range of categories. G7 three-in-one coffee with rich taste, G7 American black coffee that meets the taste of sports enthusiasts, and G7 Espresso Italian black coffee with pure Italian flavor, etc., meet the needs of consumers with multiple tastes.







Thanks to the favorable geographical environment of Buon Ma Thuot in Vietnam: the rich basalt red soil, pleasant climate and mountains and rivers have bred the world‘s high-quality Robusta coffee beans. G7 coffee uses Robusta beans as the main raw material, adopts nano-grinding technology and mysterious oriental formula to create a pure and rich Vietnamese coffee flavor, bringing unique coffee energy to countless consumers.

3. At the beginning of the 20th anniversary, the heart will not change, and the love will be indulged

20 years has been a long-distance race. A cup of coffee full of energy has witnessed the legend of G7 coffee, ignited the love of coffee for millions of people, and the courage to face the challenges of life. In order to let more people feel the energy of G7 coffee inspiring life, and live up to consumers’ love for G7 coffee. On the occasion of its 20th anniversary, G7 Coffee has created a series of anniversary activities such as brand short videos, coffee brewing albums and energy runs with the theme of “G7 Coffee Energy Moment, Indulge in Love and Go Forward”, hoping to link more like-minded partners through this , with coffee bursting out greater light and energy.

In this event, G7 Coffee focused on consumers and old employees, and shot a very warm 20th anniversary brand short film, recording their love and stories about G7 Coffee with the time of a cup of coffee. Looking back on the 20th anniversary of the brand history, G7 Coffee specially produced a long anniversary scroll, which creatively freezes the brand’s 20-year coffee brewing milestones and energy DNA. G7 Coffee also joined hands with KEEP to jointly create an offline energy run, leading countless professional runners and consumers to sprint forward along the specially designed G7-shaped route on the streets of Shanghai to gather energy and love.

Whether it’s the cup of black coffee by the runway during the day, the sweet cup in the tea room in the afternoon, or the rich cup of coffee by the table at night. G7 coffee helps you keep accumulating energy on the way forward, brings energy to your love, and always accompanies you who persist because of love. Over the past 20 years, insisting on love and focusing on persistence, G7 coffee has continuously activated physical and mental energy for consumers with energy coffee.







From the coffee plantation in Buon Ma Thuot, Vietnam to a cup of fragrant coffee in the hands of consumers, G7 Coffee is committed to allowing every consumer to experience the special Vietnamese style immersively. In 2022, the first overseas flagship store of Zhongyuan Legend Coffee will be grandly opened on Nanjing West Road, Shanghai. More consumers can go to this special coffee space to taste the coffee and food with Vietnamese characteristics, deeply experience the three major coffee civilizations of Ottoman, Roman, and Zen, and truly experience the unique sense of Vietnamese specialty coffee that transmits energy offline and inspires unlimited life inspiration journey of.







20 years of non-stop walking, love remains unchanged. The 20-year legendary journey of energy coffee changing lives also embodies the love and expectation of every Zhongyuan Legend employee and coffee consumer for the G7 brand. In the future, G7 coffee will continue to accumulate energy, and continue to bring the energy and lifestyle brought by the Vietnamese style to more consumers, continue the immortal legend of Zhongyuan coffee with love, and indulge in love with thousands of people. future!



