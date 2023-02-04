Enna, daughter-in-law kills her sixty-year-old mother-in-law with a knife

In Pietraperzia, in the province of Enna, a 32-year-old woman killed with a cutting weapon the mother in law aged 62. The crime took place in the victim’s home.

The murderer has already been arrested by the carabinieri, who are now conducting the investigation. According to the first reconstructions, the 62-year-old would have opened the door to her daughter-in-law, with whom there would have been frequent quarrels. At that point, the 32-year-old allegedly attacked her in the kitchen with a cutting weapona knife or a pair of scissors, stabbing her in the throat and killing her.

