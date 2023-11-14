ENOE Report Shows More Resignations Than Firings in Chihuahua’s Unemployment Statistics

The latest National Occupation and Employment Survey (ENOE) has revealed some concerning trends in unemployment in the state of Chihuahua. The survey shows that of the unemployed population, more individuals are resigning from their jobs than being fired.

In the second quarter of 2023, there were 45,911 economically active but unemployed people in the state, which is a 3.6 percent increase from the same period last year. Of those individuals, 23,811 resigned or left their jobs, while 17,387 lost their employment due to the company’s decision.

The report also revealed that the highest number of unemployed individuals falls within the 20 to 29 age range, with 16,682 cases. This is followed by 8,826 cases in the 40 to 49 age range, 7,766 cases in the 30 to 39 age range, and 6,702 cases in the 15 to 19 age range. Additionally, 3,920 economically active unemployed people were registered in the 50 to 59 age range, and 2,015 cases were registered in the 60 years or older category.

The survey also highlighted that the general unemployment rate in the state of Chihuahua was 2.6 percent in September, slightly higher than the 2.4 percent recorded in the same month in 2022.

In Ciudad Juárez, the unemployment rate was 2.3 percent in the second quarter of 2023, higher than the 1.6 percent registered in the same period in 2022. This increase was attributed to the economic slowdown in the United States, which in turn, affected local businesses.

These findings point to the need for further examination of the factors contributing to unemployment in Chihuahua and the development of targeted strategies to address the issue.

For more information, contact [email protected].

Share this: Facebook

X

