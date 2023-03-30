Enpal gets fresh money for the expansion of its solar business and relies on a bond. The asset class is not aimed at customers.

The Berlin-based solar startup Enpal has tapped another source of financing to advance the construction and assembly of its photovoltaic systems. On Thursday, the company announced the issue of a solar bond. This should bring Enpal around 356 million euros.

Sea Handelsblatt This is the first solar bond issued by a German company. So-called asset-backed securities (ABS) are receivables that are sold in bundles as fixed-income securities. In this case, it is loans for solar systems that were granted by banks. Enpal has teamed up with two financial institutions for this. Firstly with the US investment bank Citi, which markets the largest and lower-risk part of the bond with 300 million euros. British asset manager M&G will take care of the rest. Although its pot has a higher risk of default, it promises higher returns. The Enpal papers are not tradable for private investors.

Over a billion euros in loan commitments

“The loan commitments will be used to finance more than 12,500 new solar systems for Enpal customers, including energy storage and charging systems for electric vehicles,” the Berlin-based company announced on Thursday. Enpal builds solar systems on its own account and rents them out to homeowners. After 20 years, they can take over the system for a symbolic euro. Recently, Enpal has also been offering its solar systems for sale – a sales model that is becoming increasingly popular in competition with providers such as Zolar or 1Komma5°.

According to Enpal, since it was founded in 2017, it has raised more than 1.6 billion euros in funds. Around 365 million euros come from classic VC investors, with the lion’s share coming from loans. With the solar bond, the stock of borrowed capital continues to grow.

