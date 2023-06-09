Enpal: Solar unicorn gets 430 million euros from investors

Enpal has received new money from investors to refinance existing loans – although the green tech start-up has recently been criticized.

The Berlin unicorn Enpal rents solar systems to private customers, among other things. Enpal

The Berlin solar startup Enpal has secured new capital: A total of 430 million euros from old and new investors have been raised to refinance existing loans, as the company announced on Friday.

Accordingly, the existing investors ING Germany with 230 million euros and Blackrock with 100 million euros have increased their financing commitments. In addition, there are 100 million euros from the Frankfurt asset management DWS. Overall, Enpal’s obligations now amount to a total of 1.9 billion euros.

read too These 17 startups are on the verge of becoming Germany’s next unicorns in 2023 business/soonicorns-naechste-einhoerner-deutschland-2023-we/”>

The startup, founded in 2017 by Jochen Ziervogel, Mario Kohle and Viktor Wingert, offers solar systems, energy storage, wall boxes and heat pumps for rent and now also for sale. This marks Enpal 2021 for first German green tech unicorn become. According to the statement, the new capital will be used to finance the development of 13,000 products for the relevant customers.

Enpal last had one in December last year Credit financing of 855 million euros receive. Shortly thereafter, there was a Series D round 215 million euros in venture capital at a valuation of 2.4 billion dollars (2.25 billion euros). The startup was criticized in March because it operated a fake comparison portal had to attract customers.