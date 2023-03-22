The capital position of the ECB-supervised banks is solid. This was stated by the supervisor, Andrea Enria. Anticipating some data photographed at the end of 2022, not yet published, Enria indicated that as at 31 December the CET1 was equal to 15.3% and the liquidity coverage ratio at 161%.

In addition, the volume of non-performing loans continued to decline, registering a ratio of 1.8% in the fourth quarter, while the return on equity reached its highest level since the start of the banking union, standing at 7 .7% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“The soundness of banks’ balance sheets has been a crucial factor in overcoming the turbulence that has unfolded in the financial markets in recent weeks,” Enria added, noting that with higher interest rates, banks must “proactively manage the risk interest rate, financing and liquidity risk”.

With reference to the rescue of Credit Suisse, Ernia reiterated that “the framework of creditors who must be exposed to losses in the event of a bank crisis is important. We in the EU believe that an appropriate hierarchy must be followed, which must be respected as much as possible in orchestrating the resolution.”

This hierarchy provides for “distributing losses primarily to shareholders”, while in the case of Credit Suisse the latter were spared and bondholders who bought subordinated bonds – the Additional Tier 1 Capital Notes – saw their investment zeroed.