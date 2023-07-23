Enrico Letta, new assignment from the EU on competitiveness. And the League attacks

EU, free assignment to Letta to relaunch competitiveness

The Belgian government, next president of the EU, has entrusted former premier Enrico Letta with the task of drafting a ‘strategic’ relationship to relaunch the competitiveness of the single market. The news was reported by the Belgian newspaper ‘Le Soir’ in an interview with Letta on the “delicate mission” that has just been conferred on him. Corriere della Sera underlines that this is a free assignmentwhile the Belgian daily underlines how, “at a time of decisive changes”, in the wake of Brexit and in view of another possible enlargement (to include Ukraine), the task of boosting EU competitiveness is “fundamental”.

Answering the reporter’s questions, “I’m looking for the magic formula to relaunch the single European market”, said the former Pd secretary, now president of the Institut Jacques Delors. This new mission will see Letta at the forefront with the Belgian economy minister, the socialist Pierre-Yves Dermagne (Ps), in drafting the report which will be published in March 2024, shortly before the elections for the renewal of the European Parliament. A juncture in which, Letta warns, “there will be the risk that the countries will divide” and instead, “the unity among us is what is important, what must come first, much more than marking our differences”.

“They lose the elections in Italy, they make a career in Europe. After Di Maio, Letta. Long live Democracy…This is what can be read on the Lega’s Twitter profile commenting on the assignment received by Enrico Letta to draw up a strategic report on the single market.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

