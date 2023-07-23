Home » Enrico Letta, new assignment from the EU on competitiveness. And the League attacks
Business

Enrico Letta, new assignment from the EU on competitiveness. And the League attacks

by admin
Enrico Letta, new assignment from the EU on competitiveness. And the League attacks

EU, free assignment to Letta to relaunch competitiveness

The Belgian government, next president of the EU, has entrusted former premier Enrico Letta with the task of drafting a ‘strategic’ relationship to relaunch the competitiveness of the single market. The news was reported by the Belgian newspaper ‘Le Soir’ in an interview with Letta on the “delicate mission” that has just been conferred on him. Corriere della Sera underlines that this is a free assignmentwhile the Belgian daily underlines how, “at a time of decisive changes”, in the wake of Brexit and in view of another possible enlargement (to include Ukraine), the task of boosting EU competitiveness is “fundamental”.

Answering the reporter’s questions, “I’m looking for the magic formula to relaunch the single European market”, said the former Pd secretary, now president of the Institut Jacques Delors. This new mission will see Letta at the forefront with the Belgian economy minister, the socialist Pierre-Yves Dermagne (Ps), in drafting the report which will be published in March 2024, shortly before the elections for the renewal of the European Parliament. A juncture in which, Letta warns, “there will be the risk that the countries will divide” and instead, “the unity among us is what is important, what must come first, much more than marking our differences”.

They lose the elections in Italy, they make a career in Europe. After Di Maio, Letta. Long live Democracy…This is what can be read on the Lega’s Twitter profile commenting on the assignment received by Enrico Letta to draw up a strategic report on the single market.

See also  Alessandro Rosano, the Italian of Hey Dude who collects 2.5 billion dollars

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Building supplier Arbonia is taking action abroad

Kering still in the spotlight, Bluebell ready to...

Meiya Optoelectronics Leads Innovation to Break Technical Monopoly...

Job cuts at Rieter and Arbonia: Just an...

Refreshing Pineapple Water with Celery and Mint: The...

Romano Prodi scolds his heirs of the Pd:...

Frauenfelder Fitness on a shopping spree

Sebino Holding: Mandatory Public Purchase Offer

SBB are dismantling 250 Lavazza coffee machines –...

In the passport challenge Singapore is the most...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy