War High Temperature Ensures Reliable Power Supply to Meet Peak Electricity Demand This Summer

July 3rd, 20XX

Beijing, China – The scorching summer weather has led to a surge in electricity consumption across the country, particularly in eleven regions including Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Shandong, and Henan, which have been experiencing continuous high temperatures. Consequently, the peak period of electricity consumption for the entire network has arrived earlier.

To cope with the increased demand, the National Energy Administration, State Grid, China Southern Power Grid, power generation companies, and other relevant departments are working together to ensure an uninterrupted power supply. Various energy sources including wind, solar, hydropower, thermal power, and nuclear power plants are operating at full capacity to meet the energy and electricity demands. Currently, there is an overall balance of power supply and demand in the entire network.

The State Grid and China Southern Power Grid are dedicated to maintaining a stable power supply during high temperatures. In response to the growing electricity load, the State Grid is promoting the steady generation and increased supply of various power sources. They are also ensuring the timely completion of summer peak projects and strengthening the operation and maintenance of main network equipment to guarantee safe and stable energy transmission.

Recognizing the frequent occurrence of extreme weather in summer, the State Grid Fujian Electric Power Co., Ltd. has enhanced its emergency plans for power supply, grid failures, and flood prevention and disaster relief. They have also prepared 142 emergency generator vehicles for potential contingencies.

In Liaoning province, the State Grid Shenyang Power Supply Company is utilizing effective load management strategies to monitor power consumption by important customers, mobilize load resources, optimize power consumption modes in enterprises, and enhance responsiveness during peak periods.

The demand for electricity in the southern region remains strong, with China Southern Power Grid witnessing its highest electricity load of 222 million kilowatts this year, reaching the historical record. Recently, they completed a comprehensive assessment of the West-East Power Transmission Channel to ensure its safety and efficiency. Furthermore, the operation of the ±800kV Dongfang Converter Station’s world-record-setting static synchronous compensator is set to enhance the support capacity of Shenzhen’s central and western power grids, ensuring a reliable power supply.

To meet the increased electricity consumption, all types of generator sets are operating at maximum capacity and undergoing preparations for the summer “stress-test.” The Changji-Guquan ±1100 kV UHV DC transmission project successfully maintained a transmission power of 8 million kilowatts, with a daily transmission power reaching 192 million kWh, as electricity is transmitted from Xinjiang to East China in a matter of 0.01 seconds.

The National Energy Group has proactively planned in advance for coal and electricity supply. As of the beginning of June, the thermal coal inventory of the National Energy Group’s thermal power plants exceeded 33.59 million tons, providing an inventory of over 28 days.

Meanwhile, the National Energy Group continues to enhance coordination efforts. Coastal and riverside power plants in Fujian, Anhui, and Jiangxi closely monitor weather changes and coal supplies and have prepared emergency coal procurement plans. The coal-fired inventory in Zhejiang and Zhejiang affiliated power plants during the Universiade and the Asian Games should not be less than 20 days.

SDIC Shandong Haiyang Nuclear Power Plant’s two million-kilowatt nuclear power units have been operating at full power, generating a total of 650 million kilowatt-hours, which can cater to the electricity needs of approximately 270,000 households for a year. In response to the dry water situation in the upper reaches of Sichuan, SDIC Yalong River Basin Hydropower Development Co., Ltd. successfully generated 2.843 billion kWh of power, supplying Sichuan, Chongqing, East China, and Central China.

While efforts to ensure a stable power supply during the peak summer season are in place, regional and time-of-day supply and demand imbalances still need to be addressed. Yu Bing, deputy director of the National Energy Administration, encourages continued monitoring of the power supply and demand situation, prompt production and deployment of various power sources, efficient a coal mine construction procedure, stable supply of coal and gas, and effective demand-side response measures.

According to the China Electricity Council’s predictions, the national peak electricity load is estimated to reach 1.37 billion kilowatts by 2023, an increase of 80 million kilowatts compared to 2022. However, the national maximum power load may increase by 100 million kilowatts if there are prolonged and large-scale extreme climate conditions. The power supply and demand situation is tight in South, East China, and Central China regions, while the Northeast, North China, and Northwest regions have a more balanced power supply and demand.

To ensure a reliable power supply during peak electricity consumption, the National Energy Administration plans to optimize supply-demand monitoring, encourage the early deployment of power sources, expedite coal mine construction procedures, closely track coal procurement agreements, supervise stable coal and gas supplies, and guide demand-side response measures.

Overall, with the proactive measures taken by various authorities and power companies, China is well-prepared to meet the challenges posed by increased electricity consumption during the summer season.

