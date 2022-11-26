Enter semiconductors! The 76-year-old soul of TSMC joined Hon Hai and said: TSMC will not be copied

On November 22, the official website of Hon Hai Technology Group announced that Dr. Jiang Shangyi will be recruited as the chief semiconductor strategy officer of the group with immediate effect, and will be directly responsible to Chairman Liu Yangwei.

Hon Hai said that relying on Dr. Jiang Shangyi’s rich experience in the semiconductor industry, he will provide Hon Hai Technology Group with global semiconductor deployment strategy and technical guidance in the future.

As soon as this news came out, it caused heated discussions. It is speculated in the industry that Hon Hai seeks Jiang Shangyi to join, and will deploy advanced semiconductor packaging.

According to the Financial Associated Press, Hon Hai founder Terry Gou said today that the strategies of Hon Hai and TSMC are completely staggered, and that Hon Hai’s products are more niche-oriented, such as next-generation materials, next-generation processes, and new-generation packaging.Hon Hai does not need to copy the markets that TSMC has already done or done well. TSMC has its main market. In the future, Hon Hai should focus on automobiles, as well as various markets and technologies that seem small but have great uses field development.

According to public information, the 76-year-old Jiang Shangyi is a leader in the chip industry and was once an important soul of TSMC, playing an important role in the development of TSMC’s process progress. Jiang Shangyi joined TSMC in 1997 and retired twice during his time at TSMC.

After that, he served as an independent director of SMIC in 2016. After resigning from the position of independent director of SMIC in 2019, he transferred to Wuhan Hongxin as the CEO.

At the end of 2020, he returned to SMIC again as vice chairman, and resigned in 2021.

Hon Hai Group is an important purchaser in the global semiconductor market.According to statistics, the annual semiconductor procurement volume of Hon Hai Group has exceeded 60 billion US dollars, accounting for more than 10% of the global semiconductor procurement market.

According to industry analysis, Hon Hai Group and its subsidiaries are actively deploying the semiconductor sector under the supply chain crisis brought about by the “shortage of cores and price increases” in the electronics industry in recent years.