Enterprise off-peak production power dispatching resources Jiashan County makes every effort to do a good job in high-temperature natural protection power supply



This morning, the staff of the State Grid Jiashan County Power Supply Company came to Zhejiang Wantai Co., Ltd. to inspect the company’s power distribution room and other power distribution facilities to ensure that the power facilities are running well.

Due to the continuous high temperature weather, Zhejiang Wantai Co., Ltd. adopted off-peak production to make electricity available to the people. “We don’t produce during the day now, but we will start production after 11:00 p.m. and get off work at 8:00 a.m.,” said Zhang Zhiguo, the head of the substation of Zhejiang Wantai Co., Ltd.

Since the beginning of summer, affected by the continuous high temperature, some enterprises in our county have taken measures such as off-peak production, but the electricity load is still high. In the dispatching control center of the State Grid Jiashan County Power Supply Company, the reporter saw that a panoramic screen was monitoring the power operation of our county in real time. In the past few days, the daily electricity load in our county is between 1.1 million kilowatts and 1.2 million kilowatts, operating at a high level. “Actively mobilize resources from all parties to ensure that power plants can be fully opened during special power protection periods. In addition, we have added 35 megawatts of distributed photovoltaic installed capacity, which has an obvious effect on peak shaving.” At the same time, through the “night charging and daily discharging” mode of energy storage containers and 5G base stations in the jurisdiction, the pressure of local areas during the peak period of electricity consumption is relieved.