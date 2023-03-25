Dolce&Gabbana and the connotative features on which a company must be based

Quality of life is synonymous with quality of work. Are these the foundations of the Dolce&Gabbana house. Alfonso Dolce, CEO of the Group, guest of Future for Fashion 2023, illustrated some connotative features and values ​​on which a company must be based. From not valuing smart working at all costs, to avoid the risk of a dispersion of the sense of community and exchange between people important for work, to the need for training of the younger generations to ensure growth.

“We have to find a new way of patronage, to invest in young people and the culture of work on the one hand, but on the other to have help so as not to further penalize the already difficult life of a company. Let’s go back to a very sensitive topic that has been discussed over time, that of giving more power to the paycheck, therefore more purchasing power. StCertainly the cost for the company is decidedly high, as we all know: but it is not only high compared to the net payroll that the employee receives – explained Dolce – but there is a need for a different, concrete welfare, an employee cannot stay eight months, sometimes a year or more, to have a public medical examination. If we companies don’t worry about activating supplementary insurance policies, this is and will be an issue that penalizes further”. On the public-private relationship front, Alfonso Dolce has no doubts.

“The collaboration between public and private is fundamental not only for the entrepreneur and the company, but precisely for citizenship, for the territories, to develop or facilitate that generational passage that we are losing today, and it is not a matter of the entrepreneurial nature of capitals, but precisely of the culture of trades, of doing things and not just to tell them. This would allow us, with a collaboration, to create for the future and for young people that bridge between school, work and society which not only educates us and perhaps makes us rediscover the historical values ​​from which we come through the beauty that Italy has had since ‘industrial era forward – concluded Dolce – but also to recall what man was capable of doing”.

