Business

Entrepreneur from the Rhine Valley makes milk alternative from Ribelmais

This entrepreneur from the Rhine Valley has developed a milk alternative – from the corn vapor that is produced when Ribelmais is ground

Whether because of intolerance or for ecological reasons: More and more people are turning to alternative products made from oats, soya or almonds instead of cow’s milk. But the raw materials are mostly imported. Rheintaler Lütolf Specialties AG has developed a milk alternative made from Rheintal corn. Managing Director Christian Lütolf worked on the Ribelmilch recipe for two years.

Christian Lütolf took over the management of the family business in 2018. Now he is launching a vegan milk alternative.

Image: Marius Eckert

Milk from corn, Christian Lütolf has been carrying this idea around with him for a while. “When we were working on the Ribelmais chips, I heard that there was a kind of corn milk in Asia. That just couldn’t let go of me,” says Lütolf. However, he was not able to learn much from it. “We ordered this corn milk once,” he says. “But it’s more of a sweet juice than milk.” However, Lütolf wanted to produce something from local Ribelmais that could stand in the same category as milk alternatives made from soya, oats, almonds or other plants. “Because these products are becoming more and more popular.”

