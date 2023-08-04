Entry salary, wedge cut… Maneuver, watchword: work

Meloni intends to set up the Budget with measures that all revolve around the defense, protection and creation of work

The keyword of the 2024 Budget Law will be Work. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni explained it yesterday during the majority meeting with the two deputy prime ministers, Matteo Salvini and Antonio Tajani, and the group leaders of the centre-right. In fact, it will be a response to the two campaigns of Pd and M5S this summer or minimum wage by law and defense of Basic income. The basic idea – explain sources of the majority – is to counter the welfarism of the main oppositions with a concrete policy of doing, which facilitates hiring and the increase in jobs.

Meloni, who has asked the allies for compactness and unity in view of the European elections (despite the proportional electoral law inevitably leading to an all against all), intends to set up the Financial with provisions that all revolve around the defense, protection and creation of work. The first point will certainly be confirmation for next year as well cut the tax wedge for incomes up to 35 thousand euros which costs around 10 billion euros. Another measure will be the tax relief for new hires, especially in the southern regions.

