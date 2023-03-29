At the Industrial Union of Turin, the best performing companies of Piedmont, Liguria and Valle d’Aosta were awarded among the 79 that received the “Industria Felix” award, there is also Envi Park, the technological science park for the environment which it is carving out a key role in increasing the competitiveness of companies. An important role that the structure has carved out for itself due to its ability to dialogue with public and private structures starting with the Polytechnic and also for the vision that gives it a role of vision and planning from agrifood to all aspects of sustainability.

«This award is a recognition for the results and a confirmation of our business model – explains the managing director Matteo Becutti who collected the award -: combining environmental and economic sustainability, translating the green transition into higher revenues or lower costs for businesses”.