Environment and city, the tenders for the Climaborough project are starting

In addition to these cities for Italy, the Politecnico di Milano, the Municipality of Turin, the Links-Leading innovation & Knowledge for society foundation and Urban Lab, both based in Turin, are also included in the project.

As Besnik Mehmeti, one of the project coordinators, explained at the end of the consultations, “the next step will be the publication in September of the call for tenders with which we will invite companies, startups and research centers to work together with the eight cities to prototype innovative solutions to environmental challenges, making 2.3 million euros available”.

The public procurement procedure will be managed by Anci Toscana to select 16 service providers on the basis of the best value for money according to the European procurement rules: the selection criteria, it was explained, will be based on the specific challenges and needs predefined by each municipality. The tender notice will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

The example of Turin

The European Climaborough project is based on three key principles: facilitating innovative solutions to recapture CO2 emissions (the so-called “Climate Sandbox”), promoting a widespread dissemination of sustainable innovations against the climate threat through the involvement of startups and local authorities (“ ClimHub”) and collect climate-related data, then developing customized solutions (“Climate Service”).

In Italy, on 6 July, the city of Turin will launch, within the project, a challenge linked to waste management and circularity: the goal is to reduce the amount of unsorted and uncollected waste from electrical and electronic equipment and textile products. And, at the same time, we want to enhance and connect circular and sustainable initiatives and opportunities in the area. The Italian challenge has already been shared by the Municipalities of Cascais and Maribor, which are following the model of Turin: Turin will map the sustainable practices already in progress in order to then disseminate the results.

