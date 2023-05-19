Environment, because Italians know more about it than you think

The perception of the climate emergency by Italian citizens has grown year by year, as has awareness and the need to adopt increasingly sustainable behaviours. This is what emerges from the results of the Corepla research, conducted by Ipsos and presented this morning in Rome at the conference “The evolution of the Consortium between challenges and innovation”, created to celebrate the Consortium’s 25 years of activity.

In the meeting, which took place in the presence of institutions and exponents of the academic, economic and scientific world, Corepla drew up an initial assessment of the activities of these 25 years. A positive balance, from which it emerges that Italy boasts a system of excellence, at European level, for separate collection and recycling of packaging, and a complex industrial chain that produces extraordinary results.

“This anniversary marks the transition to full maturity of Corepla which, aware of its strength and uniqueness, can look to the future, to new challenges, discovering that it is no longer simply an actor in the circular economy but also a motivator of change – declared the president of Corepla Giorgio Quagliuolo -. Today, in fact, Corepla plays a decisive role in the path of ecological transition that the country is pursuing with precise and challenging objectives to meet Europe’s demands. Our commitment is constant, as demonstrated by the daily dialogue with all stakeholders and the information and awareness-raising activities on the issues of collection and recycling of plastic packaging, and our increasingly innovative contribution”

Research with Ipsos: how much do Italians know about the circular economy and plastic recycling?

As the IPSOS survey reveals, over the years, the sensitivity and attention of citizens towards separate waste collection has grown significantly, for 22% of Italian citizens correctly separate waste collection is the most important behavior to implement practice to respect the environment, for 15% it is essential to start reducing waste by reusing objects rather than discarding them. 66% are aware of the meaning of the concept of circular economy and 88% are clear that it contributes to bringing benefits to the environment, however only 38% are aware that it can be a lever for economic growth. In the face of the primates achieved by our country, the perception of the same does not however exceed half of the ranking.

Compared to the last few decades, separate plastic collection has become easier for citizens, who ask the Municipalities and the Institutions in general for more detailed information on packaging and 91% believe that the Government and Institutions should do more to raise awareness citizens on the issue of plastic and its recycling, investing resources to make all types of plastic 100% recyclable and to enhance the infrastructure dedicated to waste management. Also from the research, it emerges that the Italians know perfectly well that bottles, flasks and jars go in separate collection but have many doubts about tubes and polystyrene packaging.

Thus the request for a constant and increasingly unified communication system on the methods and logics of differentiation of recyclable materials takes shape.

Corepla numbers

The Consortium has been one of the actors who, from 1997 to today, has contributed the most and concretely to making citizens aware of the circular culture, the recycling and recovery of plastic packaging. Today, Corepla is at the apex of a large chain of member companies and of a system which plays a precious economic and social role for our country and which, not surprisingly, has made Italy a European excellence in the field of sustainable management of plastic packaging.

«Corepla undertakes to ensure that the packaging collected separately is sent for recycling and recovery with efficiency, effectiveness and cost-effectiveness – specified the president Quagliuolo -. In these 25 years, in fact, the collection of plastic packaging has increased from 114,000 tonnes to 1,500,000 tonnes (+1,216%), or from 1.9 kg to 25 kg per capita. As regards the material sent for recycling, Italy has gone from 228,000 tonnes to over 1,050,000 tonnes: a brilliant result resulting from a widespread network which currently boasts 31 sorting plants and 92 recycling plants throughout the country».

The coverage of Municipalities has also increased exponentially from 77% in 2002 to 99% today. At the same time, the number of consortium companies in the plastic packaging supply chain doubled – raw material producers, packaging producers, users who self-produce their own packaging and recyclers – from 1,216 to 2,480.

The challenge for the Consortium and for the entire circular economy sector will now be to be able to raise awareness of the primacy of the Italian system among the citizens themselves and to work on the daily practice of recycling, providing timely information to support its correctness.