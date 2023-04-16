Environment – Kai Wegner criticizes Berlin blockers

.

Berlin (German news agency) – A few days before the start of the large-scale road blockades announced by members of the “Last Generation” group, Berlin’s designated mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) sharply criticized the actions. “This group is damaging to climate protection,” Wegner told the “Tagesspiegel” on Sunday, adding: “Anyone who wants to impose their will on people will never succeed. The so-called last generation is going completely in the wrong direction.”

The Berlin CDU state leader emphasized that climate protection was “our top priority”. The special fund for more climate protection, which was passed jointly with the SPD during the coalition negotiations, is “Germany’s largest climate protection package,” explained Wegner. He added: “We can only achieve our ambitious goals together with the people – and not against them.”

Security of supply and affordability are crucial.

HOME PAGE