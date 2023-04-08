Home Business Environment – Minister of Education does not want “last generation” in schools
Business

Environment – Minister of Education does not want “last generation” in schools

by admin
Environment – Minister of Education does not want “last generation” in schools

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Federal Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP) calls on the state governments to take action against recruitment campaigns by the “last generation” in schools. “The countries have to put a stop to it,” she told the Tagesspiegel.

“It’s right when young people campaign for climate protection. But they shouldn’t be recruited at school for illegal actions by the so-called ‘last generation’. The activists seem to be losing their last inhibitions,” said Stark-Watzinger. “It would also be an important signal if Fridays and Teachers for Future distanced themselves.”

These two alliances are considered comparatively moderate. The “Welt am Sonntag” had reported that the group wanted to specifically recruit young people at schools. There is unanimous criticism of this in federal politics. Oliver Kaczmarek, spokesman for education policy for the SPD parliamentary group, told the Tagesspiegel that the school had to ensure political neutrality.

Thomas Jarzombek, education policy spokesman for the Union faction, demanded that schools should not become “an acquisition site for activists”. In any case, regrettably, the actions of the “last generation” have changed the mood of many people when it comes to climate protection. Ria Schröder, education policy spokeswoman for the FDP parliamentary group, said: “Several members of the last generation have revealed a questionable understanding of democracy and some have already been convicted. Such people are not suitable as role models for schoolchildren.” The activists should not be “rolled out the red carpet” in schools.

HOME PAGE

See also  Today's developments in Russia's war against Ukraine | Ukraine war news | Al Jazeera

You may also like

Purchasing mood: what the lipstick index reveals about...

Pd Secretariat: Furfaro on pole as deputy secretary,...

Easter 2023, foreign sales of Apulian agri-food products...

Experts say that it is only a matter...

Staff urgently needed – despite the shortage of...

Superbonus, more time for villas: the decree passes...

Infarm recently made a loss of more than...

Pension cuts: reduced checks for pensioners. The government...

SIA: Global semiconductor sales in February 2023 fell...

IMF: “Historically weak” – global economic boom over...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy