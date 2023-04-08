.

Berlin (German news agency) – Federal Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP) calls on the state governments to take action against recruitment campaigns by the “last generation” in schools. “The countries have to put a stop to it,” she told the Tagesspiegel.

“It’s right when young people campaign for climate protection. But they shouldn’t be recruited at school for illegal actions by the so-called ‘last generation’. The activists seem to be losing their last inhibitions,” said Stark-Watzinger. “It would also be an important signal if Fridays and Teachers for Future distanced themselves.”

These two alliances are considered comparatively moderate. The “Welt am Sonntag” had reported that the group wanted to specifically recruit young people at schools. There is unanimous criticism of this in federal politics. Oliver Kaczmarek, spokesman for education policy for the SPD parliamentary group, told the Tagesspiegel that the school had to ensure political neutrality.

Thomas Jarzombek, education policy spokesman for the Union faction, demanded that schools should not become “an acquisition site for activists”. In any case, regrettably, the actions of the “last generation” have changed the mood of many people when it comes to climate protection. Ria Schröder, education policy spokeswoman for the FDP parliamentary group, said: “Several members of the last generation have revealed a questionable understanding of democracy and some have already been convicted. Such people are not suitable as role models for schoolchildren.” The activists should not be “rolled out the red carpet” in schools.

