Environment – Scholz announces Indonesia’s entry into the climate club

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has announced that Indonesia will soon join the climate club, in which countries with particularly ambitious goals in the fight against global warming come together. He was “extremely” pleased that Indonesia would join this “open, cooperative climate club in a few days,” Scholz said on Sunday evening in Hanover.

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has announced that Indonesia will soon join the climate club, in which countries with particularly ambitious goals in the fight against global warming come together. He was “extremely pleased” that Indonesia would join this “open, cooperative climate club in a few days,” said Scholz on Sunday evening in the presence of Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the opening of the Hanover Fair. Indonesia is this year’s guest country.

The G7 heads of state and government founded the climate club in mid-December at Scholz’s suggestion. It should be open to other countries and “be widely supported globally,” as the Chancellor said at the time.

In Hanover, Scholz expressed the hope that “the next logical step” would be a free trade agreement between Indonesia and the EU. In one fell swoop, a common economic area with far more than 700 million people would emerge. Jakarta and Brussels have been negotiating this since 2016. He is committed to “finally getting this agreement across the finish line,” emphasized Scholz.

“A completely new momentum” has also emerged in recent months in the free trade agreements with the four Latin American Mercosur countries, as well as with Mexico, Australia, Kenya and India, Scholz said. That was a reaction to the corona pandemic and its consequences, but also “a requirement of geopolitical developments”. Countries around the world are working to reduce risky dependencies and broaden their trade relationships.

Addressed to the representatives of German companies in Hanover, Scholz once again campaigned for the transformation towards climate neutrality. Germany must “move from talking to doing”. In recent years, “too much has been left behind”. The transformation is a “huge opportunity” for Germany, it is the major driver for employment and growth. According to a recent survey, the majority of companies in Germany see it the same way.

Scholz called on the companies to invest “in new plants and productions now”. “Anyone who is early is part of the recovery,” he said.

The Hanover Fair lasts until Friday. Topics include hydrogen and fuel cell technology, CO2-neutral production methods and artificial intelligence.

HOME PAGE