Environment, the "green" plan of mayors Pd and Soros: no more meat, milk and clothes

Environment, the "green" plan of mayors Pd and Soros: no more meat, milk and clothes

Climate, the plan to save the planet (and live in poverty) by Soros & C.

Il C40a network funded by Clinton e Soros and that includes a global network of nearly 100 mayors of the main cities of the world, he expressed. This group also includes the first citizens of Milano e Roma. From the official website of the congregation – we read in La Verità – we read: “The mayors of the C40 cities undertake to use a inclusive approachscience-based and collaborative for halve their fair share of emissions by 2030, help the world to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees and build healthy, equitable and resilient communities. C40 helps mayors do this“.

To get the best result by 2030 you should – according to the rules established by the consortium – eliminate completely the consumption of carne e you latte and using private vehicles. And every citizen should buy at most three new clothing per year.

