BRUSSELS. Don’t throw away, but repair whenever possible. Europe says “enough” to the practice of easy replacement of washing machines, microwave ovens, vacuum cleaners, large and small household appliances, portable devices. Manufacturers and points of sale must always offer the possibility of ordinary and extraordinary maintenance even beyond the classic warranty period, which remains two years and does not change. The European Commission wants the revolution of uses and consumption, with a proposal for a directive which intends to introduce a new right for consumers, the right to reparation.

On the basis of the proposals, the manufacturers will have to guarantee assistance and works to allow the buyer, “for five to ten years from the purchase”, to continue using the asset instead of forcing him to buy a new model even in the event of usury. This involves changes to the build system, such as improved ease of disassembly, access to spare parts, and repair information. Because, explains the executive vice-president of the EU Commission responsible for the Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, “there is no reason why a defective wire or a broken fan should force you to buy a completely new product”.

Now the floor will be up to the Council and Parliament, who will have to examine the proposal. A proposal that in any case responds to the requests of the European Parliament, which already in November 2020 had asked for the introduction of a right to repair to also counter commercial practices devoted to planned obsolescence, the practice of producing appliances and devices with a expiry» automatic beyond which malfunctions begin such as to lead to having to replace the old with a new one.

Information and transparency always mandatory

The new obligations are not absolute, therefore they do not apply always and to everyone. The Commission provides for it where “technically repairable under EU law, for example washing machines or televisions”. Furthermore, the repair should not be offered when it is more expensive than the replacement.

In any case, each brand and related points of sale will have to be clear and transparent about the possibility of repairing, providing consumers with information on the products for which they are required to repair in the event of a breakdown or too much use. In this context, there is the obligation to create an online platform for repairs which will allow consumers to get in touch with the repairers and sellers of goods subject to reconditioning in their area. This platform will make it possible to search by location and quality standards, helping consumers to find interesting offers and increasing the visibility of repairers;

The environmental and economic benefits

The European Commission’s proposal for a directive does not only cover consumer rights. It also has environmental and economic implications. Rejected products are often functional goods that could be repaired but end up producing a mountain of avoidable waste. Disposing of things that could be kept alive is estimated to generate 35 million tonnes of waste, 30 million tonnes of resources and 261 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions within the European Union each year. An environmental impact to which we try to run for cover.

But there’s also the wallet aspect. The loss to consumers from not opting for replacement instead of repair is estimated at nearly €12 billion a year. All resources that could be used to increase savings or support other types of domestic consumption.

There are also the expected benefits for the industrial sector and employment. It is estimated that the initiative will bring 4.8 billion euros in terms of growth and investment to the EU, with positive effects in terms of job creation.