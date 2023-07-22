economy environmental bonus

Ministry of Economics increases budget for electric car purchase bonus

Status: 21.07.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

“The business model is there – consider subsidies or subsidies inappropriate”

In order to increase the attractiveness of electric cars in Germany, Transport Minister Wissing (FDP) is planning new subsidies for the installation of fast-charging infrastructure. Business editor Nando Sommerfeldt explains why the bureaucracy should be streamlined instead of subsidies.

The demand for electric cars is falling. According to the federal government, there should be 15 million of them in Germany by 2030. The Ministry of Economic Affairs is now increasing the budget for the state environmental bonus.

The Federal Ministry of Economics (BMWK) is increasing the budget for the state environmental bonus that can be claimed when purchasing an electric car. “In order to ensure predictability and security for consumers and the economy, the BMWK will increase the funds for 2023 by at least 400 million euros,” the ministry said on Friday. previously had “Daily mirror backgroundreported.

This year, 2.1 billion euros are available for the environmental bonus. According to the BMWK, 1.72 billion euros had already been paid out by July 3rd. The additional money comes from the current budget of the ministry under Robert Habeck (Greens). Funds for the bonus would be reallocated from programs whose expenditure in 2023 was lower than expected.

The Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA) has recently recorded an increase in demand for the environmental bonus. “Since March 2023, the number of applications has risen from around 29,000 to over 47,000 vehicles in June,” BAFA said on request. However, the values ​​for the entire period would be below the corresponding values ​​for the years 2022 and 2021.

In total, applications were made for around 147,000 vehicles in the first half of 2023, around 48 percent of them by private individuals. In the same period of the previous year, this proportion was still 43 percent. The other applications were for commercial leases, for which funding will expire at the end of August.

The federal government has set itself the goal of having 15 million electric cars on the road in Germany by 2030. However, this goal is becoming increasingly unrealistic.

