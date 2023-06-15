Environmental protection – CDU wants to see concrete changes to the heating law

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The deputy federal chairman of the CDU and spokesman for the Union parliamentary group for climate protection, Andreas Jung, has called on the traffic light parliamentary groups to introduce their agreement on the Building Energy Act as amendments to parliament. “In their guard rail paper, the traffic light groups announced fundamental changes to the federal government’s draft building energy law. But none of this can be seriously discussed in the parliamentary process, for example at an expert hearing in the committee,” said Jung of the “Rheinische Post” (Thursday edition ).

“Because it will take place on the basis of the government draft. We, as the Union faction, are therefore calling on the faction leaders of the SPD, Greens and FDP to introduce their changes specifically into the process – before the hearing,” said Jung. “Parliament can only discuss a law with specific regulations, not a compromise paper with cloudy formulations,” said the CDU politician.

HOME PAGE