Environmental protection – economy fears excessive demands from the heating law

Nuremberg (German news agency) – The business wise man Veronika Grimm has asked the traffic light coalition not to overwhelm the citizens with the controversial heating law. “The parliamentarians should make sure that the budgets are not overwhelmed by the reform of the heating law,” Grimm told the “Rheinische Post” (Thursday edition).

“In particular, the scope of the financial relief must be calculated realistically. It is important to relieve the homeowners in a targeted manner and at the same time not to overburden the state finances,” she warned. In the current discussion, various adjustments at the expense of climate protection are being discussed. If you exempt pensioners from the obligation to replace the heating system, the law would be significantly less effective.

“If you exclude the pensioners, then you should return to proposals that have recently not been pursued with enough ambition, such as tightening national emissions trading to implement emission reduction targets in the heating sector,” demanded the member of the Advisory Council for the assessment of overall economic development. When replacing the heating system, pensioners are not forced to install climate-friendly systems immediately. “But the expected heating costs would make that attractive. In addition, the incentive to renovate the building would be high,” said Grimm.

“And if the income from CO2 pricing were redistributed per capita as part of climate money, the cost burden would be cushioned. On average, low-income households would even have a net relief, since their CO2 footprints and thus their CO2 costs are relatively small and the climate money overcompensates for these costs,” said the Nuremberg economist.

