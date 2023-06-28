Home » Environmental protection – Environment Minister criticizes the sealing of cities
Environmental protection – Environment Minister criticizes the sealing of cities

Berlin (German news agency) – Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) has criticized the strong sealing of cities. In urban planning, “too little attention was paid to keeping and storing water in the cities,” she told the “Tagesspiegel” (Wednesday edition).

Above all, sewage systems were built to drain the water quickly. “So far, the construction of roads has been more important than protection from the heat for the population.” In view of the climate crisis, she called for a rethink. “More green, less concrete, that’s the city of the future,” she said. She described the fact that the first municipalities are now banning the irrigation of gardens during the day as an “absolutely sensible measure”, which the municipalities would have to decide for themselves. “We still have a lot more to learn to be careful with water,” she said. Industry and the energy sector also need a rethink. “Nevertheless, we should also save in the private sector and think about using gray water,” she demanded. In times of water scarcity, supplying the population with drinking water has “absolute priority”. She would advise pool owners “to go into the wonderful nature and to use our bathing waters, which we still have in Germany with very good water quality”. Individual municipalities have already decided to ban the filling of pools in the heat and long drought. Lemke left open whether it still makes sense to build pools, but said it “also depends on whether there are large industrial consumers in the region”.

