Environmental protection – Ex-Interior Minister Baum wants a clearer climate concept from the FDP

Berlin (German news agency) – Before the FDP federal party conference, former Interior Minister Gerhart Baum asked his party to develop a clearer climate policy concept. “The FDP has sometimes given the impression that they are not serious about combating the climate catastrophe,” Baum told the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Wednesday edition).

“There must be countermeasures, for example with an even more liberal climate concept for the transport sector.” The FDP is wrongly considered a troublemaker at traffic lights, but some escalations, such as the conflict with the EU over the combustion engine, should have been avoided. The FDP must also focus on data protection. “Fundamental rights are at stake – we have to stop complaining about data protection,” said Baum. It is important that the FDP define their freedom concerns. “The term alone is not enough, it has to be filled in,” said Baum. This requires a fundamental discussion that party leader Christian Lindner must initiate. The FDP is absolutely not exhausting its voter potential. “The FDP has neglected the liberal-minded urban electorate,” said Baum. “They are now tending strongly towards the Greens. But there are signs of wear and tear. It is not a law of nature that the Greens are so clearly ahead of the FDP.” The FDP got some breathing room as a result of the coalition’s most recent decisions. “But she must not be mistaken: the discussion about her role is not over,” said Baum. To do this, she had to show the will to shape things and “shouldn’t just work through the difficulties of the traffic light”.

