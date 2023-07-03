Environmental protection – FDP blocks Lemke’s packaging law

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The planned packaging law by Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) is being blocked by the FDP. Departments led by the Liberals filed a mailing objection to Lemke’s draft law, as the newspapers of the “Neue Berliner Redaktionsgesellschaft” (Monday editions) report, citing circles of the Federal Ministry for the Environment.

For the time being, he is not going to the association hearing, where experts give their assessments. Above all, the FDP criticizes the law’s obligation to recycle. From 2025, retailers in supermarkets and discounters will have to offer at least one reusable product for water, beer, juice or milk. According to the Liberals, this violates the coalition agreement. In this agreement, it was agreed “to allow chemical recycling as an equivalent option for recycling packaging,” said the deputy FDP parliamentary group leader Carina Konrad of the NBR. “Something has to finally happen on the part of the Ministry of the Environment.” According to her, “one-way bottles shouldn’t be demonized across the board,” since the PET they contain is kept in circulation “with some 100 percent recycled materials.” The BMUV sees it differently and refers to material losses during chemical recycling. The Greens and SPD, on the other hand, support Lemke’s law. It is “an important step towards more circular economy and should be implemented quickly,” said the environmental policy spokesman for the Greens, Jan-Niclas Gesenhues. SPD environmental politician Carsten Träger criticized the FDP blockade: “Anyone who is now torpedoing the packaging law or holding up the departmental vote is doing the environment a disservice,” he said.

