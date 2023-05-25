Environmental protection – FDP does not want to stick to the schedule for the heating law

.

Berlin (German news agency) – FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Drr does not expect the planned heating law to be passed before the summer break – and thus contradicts the SPD and Greens, who are sticking to the schedule. Drr told the program “RTL Direkt” on Thursday evening: “In the end there has to be a good law. That’s why I don’t like to talk about schedules at all.”

SPD leader Lars Klingbeil had previously recalled the agreement that the law should be passed before the summer break and come into force on January 1, 2024. When asked about this, Drr said: “I’m definitely in favor of speed, but thoroughness is more important than speed.” He also hears voices from the SPD who think a postponement is possible.

“We are willing to make compromises, but in the end the heating has to suit the house,” says Dr. When asked whether Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) needed a “word of power” in view of the dispute, the FDP parliamentary group leader said: “It’s no use, words of power or anything. They don’t make laws better, it’s our job as a parliamentarian to make good laws.”

