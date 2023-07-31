Home » Environmental protection – Forest owners are demanding more help because of extreme weather conditions
Environmental protection – Forest owners are demanding more help because of extreme weather conditions

Environmental protection – Forest owners are demanding more help because of extreme weather conditions

Berlin (German news agency) – In view of the increase in extreme weather conditions, German forest owners are demanding more help from the federal government. The President of the Working Group of Forest Owners (AGDW), Andreas Bitter, told the “Rheinische Post” (Monday) that so far a total of 800 million euros in special funds had been available to deal with extreme weather events in the past three years.

“In the federal government’s draft budget for 2024, there is not a cent left for this. That shouldn’t be the case. The traffic light has to reflect.” Bitter added: “We need additional funds for reforestation and forest conversion.”

The problems have become even more urgent in view of the increasing number of damaged areas. “Our demand is that at least 100 million euros in special funds be made available next year.” At the same time, the President warned of an increase in forest fires in Germany. “The heat periods will become longer. That’s why we have to provide more suitable control options,” said Bitter.

