Environmental protection – Göring-Eckardt criticizes the chancellor’s climate protection ambitions

Berlin (German news agency) – The Vice President of the Bundestag, Katrin Göring-Eckardt (Greens), accuses the Chancellor of not doing enough to protect the climate. “A chancellor who has sworn in his oath of office to avert harm from the people and to increase their benefit must take the necessary climate protection measures so that prosperity in Germany is maintained,” Göring-Eckardt told the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” (Wednesday edition).

“He has to be at the forefront of the fight against the climate crisis instead of slowing down. He has to think 20 years ahead and not just until the next election campaign.” Göring-Eckardt also defended the planned amendment to the Building Energy Act, according to which no new oil and gas heating systems may be installed from next year. “The regulation is open to technology and sustainable at the same time,” says Göring-Eckardt.

“It has to be heaters that run on 65 percent renewable energy.” That would allow for various options, according to the Greens politician. “Not everyone has to install a heat pump now. If something new is also invented in eight years, then please.”

However, she also practiced self-criticism: “But I would also say that the Greens didn’t do everything right. Social security should have been communicated from the start.” Göring-Eckardt calls on Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) to present more climate protection measures. It cannot be that he is left out of the responsibility to meet the goals in the transport sector. It must now be implemented what the coalition committee has decided. After 30 hours of consultation, the representatives of the SPD, Greens and FDP agreed before Easter that the savings in the sectors would be considered “aggregated” in the future. But ministries that miss the targets in their sectors have an obligation to follow up. According to the resolution, all federal ministries, but “especially those in whose area of ​​responsibility lie the sectors that caused the failure to meet the target”, would have to contribute to reduction measures.

