Environmental protection – Green youth considers warnings about climate RAF “complete nonsense”

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The Green Youth considers warnings about a climate RAF in Germany to be “complete nonsense”. The “Last Generation” is not a radical movement, said co-chairman Timon Dzienus of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (Tuesday edition).

“Demanding a speed limit is far from a climate RAF. What is becoming more radical is the climate crisis.” He again criticized the investigations against the climate protection activists, among other things, because of the suspicion of forming a criminal agreement. Recently, several searches had taken place. Dzienus said about the actions of the authorities and reactions in politics: “This is also an expression of the creeping shift to the right in society, which we also see in the asylum debate.”

The co-head of the young green organization said that politicians do not take the fears of young people in particular seriously and are not doing enough to combat climate change. “Some people stick to the street out of desperation. For me personally, that’s not the right way.” Dzienus also criticized the role of the FDP in the traffic light government on the subject of climate policy: The liberals made themselves “the henchman of the fossil lobby to block progress”.

The co-head of the Green Youth said: “A consistent and social heat transition and a switch away from oil and gas heating is and remains the right way. And as long as all this is not implemented, the coalition must of course put up with criticism.”

HOME PAGE